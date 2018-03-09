Winter storm warning remains in effect for Ashtabula and Geauga county

Posted 1:41 pm, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 01:45PM, March 9, 2018

The combination of the clipper and lake effect from Lake Erie AND Lake Michigan will produce some light snowfall today.  A winter storm warning remains in effect for Geauga and Inland Ashtabula through 7 p.m. Friday.  An additional 1-3″ is possible.  Scattered snow showers today.  Here’s a forecast of how much snow is on the ground in parts of our Northeast Ohio…

Dry and sunny this weekend. Cold next week.  Brief warm-up next week.  Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

**More on the forecast here**