× Winter storm warning remains in effect for Ashtabula and Geauga county

The combination of the clipper and lake effect from Lake Erie AND Lake Michigan will produce some light snowfall today. A winter storm warning remains in effect for Geauga and Inland Ashtabula through 7 p.m. Friday. An additional 1-3″ is possible. Scattered snow showers today. Here’s a forecast of how much snow is on the ground in parts of our Northeast Ohio…

Dry and sunny this weekend. Cold next week. Brief warm-up next week. Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

**More on the forecast here**