Video shows mom yank would-be carjacker out of truck here her toddler was sleeping

BREMERTON, Wa. — A man in Washington tried to steal a vehicle from the wrong woman this week.

KOMO reports that the woman, Patricia Rose, was with her 2-year-old son at the time. The child was sleeping in her truck when she got out to check on a property. When she came back, the suspect was jumping into the front seat.

Surveillance video shows the woman try to yank the man out, intertwining her arm in the steering wheel. The truck went across the street and hit a retaining wall.

The woman was punched in the face, and the suspect ran away.

Police were eventually able to capture the man, and he was arrested. He told police he’d been smoking synthetic marijuana at the time of the incident.

