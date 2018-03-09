University Hospitals increases security at fertility clinic after embryo freezer malfunctions

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– There will be increased security at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center fertility clinic after a freezer malfunctioned.

The temperature of the tissue storage bank, where eggs and embryos are housed in liquid nitrogen, unexpectedly fluctuated, the hospital system said on Thursday. About 2,000 eggs and embryos from 700 patients are stored there.

At this time, the fertility clinic, located in Beachwood, does not know the viability of the tissue.

A University Hospitals spokeswoman said the security increase is because of the, “emotional nature of the situation.”

UH said it does not know if mechanical or human error caused the freezer malfunction, and the incident remains under investigation. The hospital is bringing in experts to assist.

Patients are encouraged to call the hotline at 216-286-9740, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. though 1 p.m.

