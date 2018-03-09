Snow will continue through this morning, then taper this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The combination of the clipper and lake effect through noon today will continue to produce some significant snowfall.

There are still winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings for parts of our viewing area.

We'll start to see some thinning out, but we'll see another flare-up of lake effect snow in our south and west areas later this afternoon.

Here’s a forecast of how much snow is expected to fall from tonight through noon Friday.

Here is the future radar from this afternoon through early afternoon Friday.

The snow will be over by Friday afternoon.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

