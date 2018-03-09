Protesting for change: Dozens of Avon Lake High School students walkout in support of Parkland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video AVON LAKE- Nearly a month after the deadly school in Parkland, Florida nearly a hundred students at Avon Lake High School walked out of class this morning, protesting for change.

High School senior Emily Higley said, 'The March for Our Lives Movement' was more than just an excuse to skip class or an opportunity to 'piggyback off tragedy.'

Avon Lake High School students are designing t-shirts, organizing events and lining up speakers to garner support for classmates in the wake of the recent school shootings across the country.

“In the walkout, we are hoping to bring awareness to the issues in today’s world, like gun violence and mental health, and show that we want a change and we won’t stop until we get one,” Higley said. “We can’t stop the kids from coming just to get out of class, but we can only hope that people will be supportive and voice their thoughts with us as we demand a change.”