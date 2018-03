Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Center Ridge Road in Westlake Friday morning.

According to Westlake Police Department, it happened at 6:08 a.m.

No one in the vehicle was injured, and the pedestrian passed away at the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

Center Ridge Road was closed between Dover and Glenmore for several hours.

