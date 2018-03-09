One dies in three-car crash in Canton

CANTON, Ohio -- One person died in a three-car crash in Canton Friday morning.
According to police, it happened at 2:30 a.m. on Tuscarawas Street West at Claremont Avenue N.W.
A black Ford Taurus was pulling out onto Tuscarawas Street West from Claremont Avenue N.W. when it was hit by a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Impala.
Tammy Carbenia, 53, who was driving the Ford Taurus was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her passenger, along with a driver and passenger in the Chevrolet Impala, were hospitalized with serious injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.
40.798947 -81.378447