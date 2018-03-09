One dies in three-car crash in Canton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- One person died in a three-car crash in Canton Friday morning.

According to police, it happened at 2:30 a.m. on Tuscarawas Street West at Claremont Avenue N.W.

A black Ford Taurus was pulling out onto Tuscarawas Street West from Claremont Avenue N.W. when it was hit by a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

Tammy Carbenia, 53, who was driving the Ford Taurus was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her passenger, along with a driver and passenger in the Chevrolet Impala, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, but the crash remains under investigation.

Canton PD investigating a fatal crash involving 3 cars on Tuscarawas St W. Multiple people transported. Road closed from Bellflower to Maryland. PD estimates road will reopen at 6:30AM. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/d3no4p4L7M — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) March 9, 2018