NORTH RIDGEVILLE — Police are looking for a man they believe is involved in a breaking and entering.

Detectives say they would like to talk to Tyler J. Ellis, 33, in connection with a breaking and entering at Butternut Corners Market located on Lorain Road in North Ridgeville.

North Ridgeville Detective Pat West says they are encouraging Ellis to surrender to police.

If anyone knows where Ellis is located they are asked to notify detectives.