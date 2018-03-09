× Mom who went back to work and left injured daughter at home now out of jail

ASHLAND –A 27-year-old mother, facing child endangering charges after her 8-year-old son shot her 4-year-old daughter when the two were left home alone, has bonded out of jail.

An Ashland County jail official confirmed to the Fox 8 I-Team that Alyssa Edwards posted bond Friday afternoon.

She is expected back in court next week.

Ashland County Prosecutor Chris Tunnell said during a court hearing Monday that the mother left for work and left the two young children at home.

Chief Deputy Carl Richert said the young boy called his mother around 10 a.m. and said his sister was bleeding from the elbow. The mother went home, washed blood off a bed cover, examined the child, and returned to work. The two young children were again left alone until she returned home at noon.

Tunnell said the boy shot the girl about 3 or 4 times.

Edwards appeared to cry during her video arraignment Monday when the magistrate told her she would not be able to have contact with her children while the case is pending.

**More on the case here**