Maple Heights bank robbery suspect may have red dye on hands, clothes

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for information after a Maple Heights bank was robbed Friday afternoon.

The suspect walked into the Citizens Bank on Broadway Avenue just after 3 p.m. and demanded money from the teller.

The man took the cash, which included a dye pack. The FBI said the pack exploded near the bank and the suspect may have red dye on his hands or clothing. He may also try to use money covered in the dye.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 216-522-1400 or the Maple Heights Police Department. Reward money is available and tips can remains anonymous.