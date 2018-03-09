Mansfield man arrested for murder after wife is found dead

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A Mansfield man has been arrested in the murder of his wife.

According to a press release, Clyde Manley, faces a charge of murder. His wife, Barbara Manley, was found dead on Monday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit, along with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification, worked throughout this week collecting evidence from their home located at 1649 Frontier Trail in Mifflin Township.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and an autopsy was performed Wednesday.

No further details are being released.