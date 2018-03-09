× Man leaving work carjacked by suspects wielding stun gun in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood police are investigating after a 66-year-old man was allegedly carjacked as he left his work Thursday night.

It happened outside of Panda Wok just before 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 117th Street.

Police say the victim was brushing off his car on West 117th Street when the two men approached him.

The man told police one of the suspects had a stun gun, but he was never hit.

One suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, and the second ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakewood police.

There have now been at least seven carjackings in Lakewood in the past roughly six weeks.

The crime spree started Jan. 27 at a grocery store on West 117th Street. Victims have also been targeted at the Lakewood Town Center shopping plaza on Detroit Road, an apartment building on Clifton Boulevard and, most recently, a parking lot at Mathews Avenue and Detroit.

