Lorain city officials excited as 1,000 workers set to return to Republic Steel

LORAIN, Ohio-- City officials along with members of the United Steelworkers Local 1104 are excited by the news that Republic Steel is positioned to bring back 1,000 workers to the Lorain facility.

“I was just excited,” said City Councilman Angel Arroyo. “This right now is the best news our city has gotten in a long time.”

Lorain Mayor Chase Ritenauer said the news is good for the workers and the entire city.

Union leaders said they have not yet received official word from the company and are hoping to learn more details soon.

An official with Republic Steel said that as long as the markets support it, the company could be prepared to begin hiring as soon as next month.

