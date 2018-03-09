Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany fights back at ‘parent shamers’ after their vacation without newborn

Some parents are taking aim at country music star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, for taking a vacation so soon after their baby was born.

The couple has a three-month-old son, Memphis, and left him behind when they went on a tropical getaway.

They promptly faced backlash for not bringing the newest addition to their family along with them.

Brittany was quick to respond to all the negative comments.

“Much needed vacay☀ Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers… vacations are ok for new parents to take. Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time. IT IS NOT OK to leave your ignorant comments. If you don’t agree with something, PLEASE… do me a favor and unfollow me. You will NOT be missed♥ And for all the sweet, positive, happy people… we love you and thank you!!💋💋”