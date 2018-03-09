I-Team: Video shows how guns get into schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating how guns are getting into local schools despite tight security. Exclusive video shows what happens when those guns are found.

The I-Team reviewed reports for nine cases of guns found in area schools, dating to last year. About half were caught at metal detectors or by security officer pat-downs. But now and then a gun gets through.

Newburgh Heights police video showed officers questioning teens in two separate cases at Washington Park Community School just days apart earlier this year. Officers asked one teen why did he have a gun? He said simply, “Protection.”

Another teen asked about the gun he had answered, “Not mine. I don’t know.” In that case, a school security officer said he had seen the student grab a gun from some bushes and come into the school after classes had started.

What happened at Harvey Rice School in Cleveland shows another way guns can get in even with a metal detector. In November, a report showed a seventh grader went through the front doors.

He put his book bag down on a table at the entrance. He went through a metal detector. Then, in the cafeteria, he pulled a 9 mm gun out of that book bag.

Another gun made it into another school through an “unauthorized entrance.”

That Newburgh Heights police video also shows a mom jump into questioning of her son. She can be heard saying, "You a minor. You going to plead the fifth. You say nothing because I am the guardian and the parent.”

Both of the students arrested in those police videos have cases for gun charges moving through the courts.

Meantime, a teen has also just been indicted for taking a gun into Glenville High School last week.