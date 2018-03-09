Gunfire reported at veterans home in Yountville, California

YOUNTVILLE, California-Gunfire was reported Friday at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, the California Department of Veterans said.

“We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement,” the department said in a statement.

The facility houses about 1,000 aging vets and is the largest veterans home in the United States, according to the department.

Yountville is a town of about 3,000 residents in the north San Francisco Bay area.

