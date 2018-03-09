× Girl arrested after telling Perry High School students candy was laced

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A student at Perry High School in Stark County is facing charges after telling classmates that candy brought from home had been laced.

Five were taken to the hospital after eating candy at the high school on Wednesday in an incident that involved 21 students.

On Friday, the Perry Township Police Department said a male student, with no malicious intent, brought the Sour Patch Kids from home to share with friends.

He gave a bag to a female friend, who passed them out to other kids. Police said after these students ate the candy, she told them it was laced.

“This took an act of kindness and twisted it very quickly. This female student was found to be the originator and source of the statement giving rise to this case. Understandably, this set off considerable panic and anxiety with the students who had consumed the candies,” police said in a news release on Friday.

The Stark County Crime Lab analyzed the uneaten candy and found it was not tampered.

Perry Township police said the Stark County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case, and the girl was arrested on charged of disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.