Four bullets shot into Elyria woman’s home, one breaking picture frame on wall

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria police are investigating after four bullets hit a woman’s home Thursday.

One of the bullets went into her dining room shattering a picture frame.

According to Elyria police, it happened at just after 8 a.m. in the 540 block of Turner Street.

The woman who lives there told police she heard five or six shots and then glass breaking. She didn’t see who fired the shots, but when officers arrived to investigate they found four bullet holes in the front of her home.

One round entered the front of the living room and hit a wall in the dining room. The round hit a picture frame hanging on the wall, shattering the glass and knocking it down.

The woman said she had no idea who would want to shoot up her home and that she had no enemies.

Neighbors also said they heard the shots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria police.