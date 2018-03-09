Changes coming to Maverick roller coaster at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Maverick roller coaster at Cedar Point is getting a face lift of sorts.

Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark confirms that the park will refurbish lighting and enhancements to the ride’s tunnel over the next two years.

When it originally debuted in 2007, the ride included fog, special sounds and light effects in its tunnel.

Clark didn’t get specific on the new features.

The ride’s description on CedarPoint.com states:

“Maverick acts more like a bucking bronco than a coaster. This terra coaster is packed with twists, corkscrews, launches, tunnels, plenty of airtime and still manages to catch riders by surprise at every bank and turn. There’s nothing wilder in the West than Maverick.”

The ride is 105 tall and reaches speeds of 70 miles per hour. The ride lasts two minutes and 30 seconds.