Chance the dog gets new lease on life, helps others in need

BROOK PARK- In November of 2016, Chance the dog was found by a Good Samaritan in Lorain county, after having been shot in the back leg and dragging a trap on his front leg.

Sadly veterinarians had to remove his leg, but luckily were able to save most of his front paw. Because the 2-year-old had no tags he was put up for adoption. 80 families wanted him, and from that list Doug and Heather Labuda of Sagamore Hills were chosen.

In June of 2017, Chance passed his therapy dog test and is now certified to serve in that role. Heather, his owner, is a Title One Tutor at Brook Park Memorial School. Thanks to her administrators, Chance comes to school with her every Friday and actually helps her teach the students.

“The kids say that he calms them down, and he makes them work harder on their reading because after everything he went through, they see their hardships in reading as not a very big deal," says Heather Labuda.

“He's really helped with a lot of students. He helps them focus, and with behavior. He has been a great portion of our PBIS initiative this year,” Mike Kostyack, Principal Brook Park Memorial, told FOX 8.

“He loves coming. He see's me get his backpack out in the morning, and his leash. He wears his superhero collar and leash and the only time he uses it is when he visits school, so when he sees that come out he gets so excited," added Labuda.

