Browns trade QB DeShone Kizer to Packers

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns’ busy day continued Friday evening.

They traded quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport. League sources confirmed the trade to FOX 8 News.

It’s a part of the deal that’s bringing Packers cornerback Damarious Randall to Cleveland, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The teams also swapped four and fifth-round picks.

While the Browns also acquired QB Tyrod Taylor from Buffalo on Friday, the team is still expected to select a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft. The brown and orange have the No. 1 and No. 4 selections overall.

Kizer, 22, was taken in the second round of last year’s draft out of Notre Dame. He threw 11 touchdowns during the team’s 0-16 season.

Also on Friday, the Browns traded two draft picks for Miami wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

