× Browns acquire QB Tyrod Taylor, CB Damarious Randall

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns were busy on Friday.

First, they added wide receiver Jarvis Landry from the Dolphins. Then, they made a deal for Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Minutes after that story broke, Cleveland also acquired Packers cornerback Damarious Randall.

Throughout the action, the Browns still have the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Cleveland agreed to trade a third-round draft pick for Taylor. League sources confirmed the deal to FOX 8 News.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Taylor, now 28, in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was the 180th overall selection and the 11th quarterback drafted that year.

In 2015, he signed a three-year deal with Buffalo. Last season, he threw for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns.

As for Randall, he was a first-round draft pick in 2015. He was starter for much of his time with Green Bay, logging 4 interceptions last year.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here