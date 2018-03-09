× Browns acquire WR Jarvis Landry from Dolphins

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns traded two picks to the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Jarvis Landry, league sources confirmed to FOX 8 News on Friday.

The Browns gave up draft selections in 2018 and 2019 for the wideout, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the trade doesn’t involve Browns’ first or second-round picks.

Jarvis posted a cryptic tweet shortly after the news broke.

The 25-year-old was picked by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Since then, the former LSU Tiger has been selected to three Pro Bowls.

Last season, Landry had 112 receptions for 987 yards and 9 touchdowns.

