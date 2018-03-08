Winter Blast: Snow totals, radar and forecast

CLEVELAND -- The combination of the clipper and lake effect this evening through noon Friday will produce some significant snowfall.
Here’s a forecast of how much snow is expected to fall from tonight through noon Friday:
Here is the future radar from Thursday afternoon through early afternoon Friday:
The snow will be over by Friday afternoon.
Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: