Winter Blast: Snow totals, radar and forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The combination of the clipper and lake effect this evening through noon Friday will produce some significant snowfall.

Here’s a forecast of how much snow is expected to fall from tonight through noon Friday:

**Click here for the latest weather warnings and alerts**

**Check for school delays and cancellations here**

Several parking bans have already been issued because of the storm. Get the list, here.

Here is the future radar from Thursday afternoon through early afternoon Friday:

The snow will be over by Friday afternoon.

**Visit the FOX 8 Weather Page**

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

**Do you have a snow picture to send? Submit it, here**