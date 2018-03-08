‘Thrillmakers’ wanted! Cedar Point looking to fill nearly 5,000 positions

SANDUSKY, Ohio — With the first day of its season right around the corner, Cedar Point is looking to fill nearly 5,000 positions.

Cedar Point’s 149th season starts on May 5.

There are two job fairs scheduled.

The first will take place at Castaway Bay, 2001 Cleveland Road, from 4 to 7 p.m. March 22. The second will also take place at Castaway Bay, but from 2 to 5 p.m. April 8.

Hiring managers from all departments will be there to answer questions and conduct interviews.

Summer positions and internships range from $9.25 to $12.50 an hour in departments including, ride operations, food and beverage, guest services, accommodations, games, merchandise, maintenance, office and clerical, parking, security and more.

Candidates should first apply online and then attend one of the job fairs.

To apply online, click here.