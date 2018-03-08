Students treated after ‘pepper-spray incident’ at school

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Several students had to be treated after someone sprayed pepper spray in a hallway at Mansfield Senior High School, the Mansfield City Schools reported.

The incident happened Wednesday just after noon.

About a dozen students were treated at the school’s health center, the district reported. No students were transported from the school.

A “soft lockdown” was implemented which required students to remain where they were. It was lifted after about an hour and the school day continued as normal.

Superintendent Brian Garverick notified parents with a recorded phone message.

The district said an investigation into the incident will continue.