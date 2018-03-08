Winter storm warning, winter weather advisory for much of NE Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Get ready. Another round of snow has arrived in Northeast Ohio

Winter storm warning for Geauga and Ashtabula counties until 7 p.m. Friday.

Winter weather advisory for Cuyahoga, Lake, Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties until 1 p.m. Friday.

Several parking bans have already been issued because of the storm. Get the list here.

Be prepared for tricky travel conditions this evening with snow covered roads and limited visibility. Stay up to date with the latest forecasts, and check the FOX 8 Weather App frequently.

******Check for school delays and cancellations here******

The combination of the clipper and lake effect this evening through noon Friday will produce some significant snowfall.

***More on the forecast here***