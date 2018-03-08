Show Info: March 8, 2018
Thyme2
113 West Smith Road
Medina, OH 44256.
http://www.thymetherestaurant.com/
Happy Thoughts Candle Company
http://www.happythoughtscandlesco.com/
Soulcraft Woodshop
5401 Hamilton Ave. (2nd Floor)
Cleveland, OH 44114
http://www.soulcraftwoodshop.com
St Patrick’s Day at Pickwick & Frolic
Saturday March 17th
Doors open at 8a
$5 cover
Bagpipes, live Irish music and more
Easter Brunch
11a-6p Sunday April 1st
Adults: $39.95
Ages 4-12: $16.95
3 and under FREE!
216.241.7425
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Cookie Express
Frontier Fruit & Nut Co.
Ohio Dairyland Cheese Co.
330 706 0500
3823 Wadsworth Rd. Norton, Ohio 44203
http://cookiefrontier.com/
Lusso Cosmetics
12911 Madison Ave
Lakewood, OH
216-228-9950
http://lussocosmetics.com/
Western Reserve Grief Services
17876 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44110
hospicewr.org/griefandloss
hospicewr.org
Cornerfield Model Railroad Museum and Hobby
16720 Pioneer Rd.
Middlefield, OH 44062
http://www.cornerfieldmodelrailroadmuseumandhobby.com
https://www.facebook.com/Corner-Field-Model-Railroad-Museum-Hobby-Shop-146308719352494/