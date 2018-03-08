Rush Hour warning: ODOT prepares for next round of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Northeast Ohio is seeing a small break in the snow Thursday afternoon but much more is expected to hit this evening.

The Ohio Department of Transportation already had a busy night Wednesday night but now they’re making sure the stay ahead of the next round.

“We are fully staffed right now with approximately 80 truck out in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties,” ODOT District 12 Public Information Officer Marissa McDaid said.

Crews were actually out Wednesday pre-treating the roads in order to prepare them for the snow that came overnight. Northeast Ohio was blanketed with snow overnight. Parts of I-90 even closed down at because of a jack-knifed semi-truck. While the snow slowed by the morning commute we are expecting even more to come tonight. The Fox 8 meteorologists are predicting Cleveland could be seeing 2 to 4 inches during the evening commute.

“Overnight we had intense pockets of snow popping up places but we’re expecting more through Friday,” McDaid said. “We’re already on the roads salting and plowing as needed to be ready.”

ODOT wants you to remember to give the plows room and make sure you slow down if you see them.

“Always slow down when you need to,” McDaid said. “If visibility is low break slower and turn slower and just because you don’t see plows that doesn’t mean they’re not out working.”

The break in the snow for a bit was good for ODOT because it gave crews a break from the snow and they could focus on road repairs and potholes. McDaid says a lot of people don’t realize the same people plowing are the ones who patch the potholes.

The city of Cleveland has 45 snowplows on city streets, putting salt on hills, bridges, and other critical locations. Crews are ready to transition to snowplowing as the snow begins to accumulate. Snow crews are prepared in advance of the predicted snow fall today with 9,800 tons of salt.

City recreation centers will be open during regularly scheduled hours today and throughout the week. Residents may check locations and times for each recreation center here.

