President Trump says tariffs fulfill campaign promise

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump says his decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports fulfills a key campaign promise.

Trump says American steel and aluminum workers have been betrayed, but “that betrayal is now over.”

He says politicians have for years lamented decline in the industries, but nobody has taken action.

Trump’s audience includes a number of steelworkers along with administration officials.

Trump says the steelworkers are part of the reason he won the presidency.