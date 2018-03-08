Portion of I-90 closed due to jackknifed semi

I-90 WB closed at E72nd in Cle. Jackknifed semi blocking all lanes. CPD forcing you to exit at E72 and then you can get right back on 90. @fox8news @HarkenPatty pic.twitter.com/BYbXClEPbb — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) March 8, 2018

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Slick roads caused by an early morning snow system caused a semi to jackknife on I-90 on Cleveland’s east side.

It happened Thursday morning around 2:15 a.m.

I-90 westbound was closed at E. 72nd St. as the semi was blocking all lanes of the highway.

Cleveland police were directing traffic to exit at E. 72nd St.

A snowy start for commuters , mostly north of 480. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) March 8, 2018

Drivers were able to reenter the highway at the same location.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police said the driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital. The driver’s name and condition were not released.