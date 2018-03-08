× Parking bans issued ahead of latest winter storm

CLEVELAND- Northeast Ohio is once again bracing for another round of snow.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday through Friday at 1 p.m., with several inches of snow expected to blanket most of the area.

Here is the list of parking bans for communities across the viewing area. The bans are issued to keep the roads clear in order for plow trucks to treat the streets:

Mogadore: With snow accumulations expected to be between 4-6 inches, the ban will begin tonight at 7 p.m. for the Village of Mogadore and will be in effect until Friday at 4 p.m.

Parma Heights: The emergency snow parking ban will begin at 6:00 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until 12:00 pm Friday.

Seven Hills: A snow parking ban goes into effect today at 3 p.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.

