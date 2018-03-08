Nor’easter affecting flights coming into, out of Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thousands of flights have been canceled for Thursday due to the second nor'easter to hit the East Coast in a week.

It's affecting travel in Cleveland.

Flights to Chicago, Boston and Minneapolis were delayed or canceled this morning.

Parts of Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut are all under a state of emergency as the second blast of winter weather hits the northeast. The storm is crippling airports and stranding travelers.

Sixty percent of flights were canceled at LaGuardia, 40 percent at JFK and 20 percent at other airports including Boston, Philadelphia and Buffalo.

Many airlines have waived change fees for travelers.

Those traveling tonight are advised to leave for the airport early as several inches of snow are expected during the evening commute.

