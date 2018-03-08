Missing: Benjamin Reed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Benjamin Reed, 51, was last seen Feb. 19 on Detroit Road in Cleveland. He is 6' tall with gray hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on both of his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2704.

