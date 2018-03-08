McDonald’s manager accused of firing shots through drive-thru to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The manager of a McDonald's restaurant who is accused of firing shots at a car from the drive-thru window will appear in court today.

Mark D. Fort, 52, faces charges of felonious assault.

The incident happened last month at East 152 and St. Clair.

Three women went to the drive-thru for a smoothie. A report shows, they told police as they got the smoothie, a passenger in the car “opened her water bottle in the back seat causing some of the water to go inside and outside of the car."

The women said the McDonald’s worker, alleged to be Fort, was at the window and yelled an expletive before firing two shots.

The driver said one shot went into the car near a back tail light.

The report shows police went to the McDonald’s and questioned two workers. They denied having any disputes with customers and denied any knowledge of any shootings.

