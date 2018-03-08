Massillon Perry Local Schools releases new details on candy incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY TOWNSHIP-New details are being released after five students were hospitalized for ingesting candy brought into Perry High School in Stark County Wednesday.

According to Scott Beatty, Superintendent at Perry Local Schools, 'preliminary indications do not suggest that the candy was tampered with. '

Perry Township Police said nearly 20 students became ill Wednesday after eating the candy. Five of the students were taken to the hospital by EMS.

Beatty said in his release Thursday, the school district will provide an update once authorities release more information and stressed the district does not believe there is any additional cause for concern.

