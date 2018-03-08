Man shot after pointing gun at police during domestic violence call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- A man was shot during a stand-off in Cuyahoga Falls Thursday after pointing his gun at police.

According to Cuyahoga Falls police, officers were called to reports of domestic violence in the 1900 block of Cook Street at around 7:15 a.m. Police were met with a female who had sustained injuries, and they removed a small child from the house.

Police made contact with the suspect, who had a gun.

Officers tried to get the man to put down the gun and surrender. During the course of the standoff, the man pointed his gun at police and was shot by an officer.

The man sustained a non-life threatening wound and was taken to the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.