Kent State unveils $1B plan on campus 10-year makeover

KENT-Significant changes are coming to Kent State University.

The board of trustees approved the university’s 10 year transformation plan Wednesday that would lead to new construction, building renovations, bike and walking trails and a campus gateway.

The plan is estimated to cost more than $1 billion and will be done in three phases.

The first phase of the makeover will be construction of a new business college administration building and adjacent parking garage, and renovations to Kent State’s fashion school and mixed-use academic and retail space on property the university owns in downtown Kent.

A 6 percent tuition increase was also approved for freshman enrolling for fall semester.

