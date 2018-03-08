× Josh Cribbs joins Browns special teams staff as intern

BEREA, Ohio– Former Browns return specialist Josh Cribbs rejoined the team. This time as an intern.

The Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday that Cribbs is a part of the special teams staff. He’s been on the job for more than a month.

He reached out to head coach Hue Jackson after the Browns named Amos Jones as their new special teams coordinator to ask about the assistant opening. Jackson offered Cribbs a position as an intern.

“We had great dialogue and conversations, and felt like it was best to do everything I could to provide him an opportunity to understand what coaching was, from the bottom up,” Jackson said, in a story on the Browns’ website. “I wanted to do everything I could to put him in position where he could be successful. He was very open to it and we made a decision of, ‘Let’s start on the ground floor and work our way up.'”

Cribbs signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2005 as an undrafted free agent. He went on to set 11 Browns return records and go to three Pro Bowls. He’s also tied for the most kickoff returns for touchdowns in NFL history.

“His reputation precedes itself. He was one of the best return guys in pro football. Plus he’s a Cleveland Brown. He’s one of our own. He told me over a phone call that he had a tremendous passion to get the organization back to winning and that means something to me. We’ve had several other (former players) reach out, but this ended up being the right fit at the right time for us,” Jackson said.

Cribbs, 34, played for the Raiders, Jets and Colts before officially retiring from the NFL as a Cleveland Brown. The Kent State graduate resides in Northeast Ohio with his wife and their two children.

“I have this burning desire to be around football, to get back in the game. This is the closest way I can be around football, to still make an impact in the NFL. What better team for me to make an impact than the Cleveland Browns?” Cribbs said.

