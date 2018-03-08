Incident at University Hospitals fertility clinic leaves viability of eggs, embryos in question

BEACHWOOD, Ohio– University Hopsitals officials are investigating a recent incident at a fertility clinic that leaves the viability of eggs and embryos in question.

There was a temperature fluctuation with the tissue storage bank at Ahuja Medical Center, a hospital spokesman said on Thursday. That’s where the eggs and embryos are stored in liquid nitrogen.

Right now, they do not know if the tissue is still viable.

University Hospitals said it is bringing in independent experts to determine the cause.

“Right now, our patients come first. We are incredibly sorry this happened. We are committed to getting answers and working with patients individually to address their concerns. We have already initiated contact with all of our patients to inform them and respond to their questions, and set up a designated call center to arrange personal meetings or calls with their physicians,” UH said in a statement.

Patients with questions should call the 24-hour hotline at 216-286-9740.