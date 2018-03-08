Hippo writes love letter to famous Fiona

CINCINNATI– Is love in the air for our beloved Fiona the hippo?

The Cincinnati Zoo’s hippopotamus just turned 1, but she’s already getting attention from admirers.

On Thursday, the social media staff at the San Antonio Zoo penned a dating profile for their own little hippo, Timothy.

“My name is Timothy. I recently moved out of my mom’s house to San Antonio and currently live with my grandma, Uma who I love very much. My grandpa, Tumbo was a cover model for National Geographic magazine. Grandma says that’s where I get my great looks,” the love letter said.

The hippo even asks Fiona to be his girlfriend and tagged his post with #HippoSwipeRight.

Fiona was born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens on Jan. 24, 2017. At the time, she was 25 pounds too small. A team of keepers carefully raised the baby hippo by hand, feeding her bottles and helping her into her kiddie pool.

Since then, she’s charmed her way to Internet fame with people loving #TeamFiona. The beloved hippo continues to grow and is now happily living in the same space as her mother, Bibi.

