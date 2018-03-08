Endangered missing adult alert issued for Stark County man

STARK COUNTY-An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a Stark County man.

Vance King hasn’t been seen since 3 a.m. Thursday at his residence on South Boulevard North West in the city of Canton.

King, 62, is 5′ 8″ weighs 235 pounds and suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing a brownish green jacket, Minnesota Vikings t-shirt, khaki pants, orange and black tennis shoes and a grey baseball cap with a skull on it.

If you see Vance King please call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.