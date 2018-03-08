Dog deemed unadoptable makes history as first deaf K9 officer in Washington

SEATTLE, Wa. — A little dog who was once deemed unadoptable has achieved an amazing first in Seattle, Washington.

He is the first deaf K9 officer in the state’s history.

KIRO reports Ghost had a rough start at life after being found homeless and deaf in Florida at three months of age.

He is a pit bull mix, had high energy and was indifferent to humans, and because he was deaf, needed extra help communicating. He was scheduled to be euthanized — until Swamp Haven Humane got involved.

They found Olympic Peninsula Humane Society in Washington, which agreed to take him in.

Barb Davenport, with the Washington State Department of Corrections, found out about Ghost. She’d been training narcotics search dogs for years.

She said when she met Ghost, “he was very focused and determined to locate his ball when thrown or hidden.” She moved forward with training him.

Now, Ghost is two and a half years old and is certified a narcotics detection dog. He takes commands through hand signals and a vibration collar, Today reports.

He’ll live with his handler, Joe Henderson, permanently.

