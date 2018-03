CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are asking for help finding a missing endangered juvenile.

Cheyenne Mazor, 16, did not return home after school on Tuesday. She attends Rhodes High School.

She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a black coat and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

More info here.