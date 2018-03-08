Candies in Perry High School incident were Sour Patch Kids; Investigation ongoing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Police released additional information on Thursday after several students at Perry High School in Stark County became ill.

Five were taken to the hospital after eating candy on Wednesday. Perry Township police said 21 total students were involved.

Police Chief Michael Pomesky said the candies, which were Sour Patch Kids, had been sorted into separate baggies by color. Officers recovered the remaining unconsumed candy for analysis at the Stark County Crime Lab.

Investigators were unable to test one color because they were all eaten or discarded. Tentative test results on Thursday showed the candies were not tampered, but the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives will interview all 21 students, which could take considerable time.