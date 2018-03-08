× Ashtabula police search for two suspects in shooting of 74-year-old man

ASHTABULA, Ohio– The Ashtabula Police Department is searching for two men wanted in a shooting late last month.

Shots were fired into a house on Ogden Avenue on Feb. 28. Police said a 74-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, arrest warrants were issued for Terrance Marquis Williams and Jose Arnaldo Ramos Colon. They are charged with complicity in discharge a firearm at or in a habitation, and complicity in felonious assault.

Williams and Colon are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 440-992-7172 or 911.