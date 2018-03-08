16-year-old firefighter asking for T-shirts to help get him through battle with cancer

BUFFALO, New York — Fire departments all over the country are pulling together to grant the wish of one of their own.

WGRZ reports that Timothy Richardson, 16, is a high school junior part of the Hy-View Fire Company’s Explorer program. He was just diagnosed with Leukemia.

It started with symptoms of a sinus infection last month. Then earlier this month, he was diagnosed with t-cell Leukemia.

He’s receiving chemotherapy for at least the next month, and says is battle is expected to last at least two years.

To help him through, he’s wants to wear a T-shirt from a different fire department every day.

The outpouring has been phenomenal.

“It’s a battle and I’m going to have to go through it,” Richardson told WGRZ. “I’ve got a lot of support of the brotherhood from the fire department and my family is all pitching in to help. So it really helps. It really does.”

If anyone would like to get Timothy a T-shirt, he wears an XL men’s, and the shirts can be mailed to this address:

TIMOTHY RICHARDSON

JOHN R. OISHEI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

818 ELLICOTT ST

BUFFALO NY 14203

ATT: J 12 SOUTH

ROOM 1210

To keep updated on Timothy’s progress, visit his Facebook page here.

