WATCH LIVE: Akron man to be sentenced for impersonating a police officer

<a href=”http://fox8.com/on-air/live-streaming-wc/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”><img src=”http://localtvwjw.files.wordpress.com/2013/06/vidbox.jpg” alt=”Live Video” /></a>

AKRON- An Akron man will learn his fate today for impersonating a police officer.

26-year-old Christopher Hendon pleaded guilty to more than two dozen charges back in January.

According to investigators, Hendon claimed he was part of a scared straight program and handcuffed and threatened students in two schools.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m.