Washington high school bans students from bringing backpacks, purses to school

YAKIMA, Wash. - Granger High School is banning students from bringing backpacks and purses on campus, citing school safety as their main concern.

The school administration cited "the increased school violence in the Yakima Valley" for the policy change, which will take effect on Monday, March 12th, according to KCPQ.

"We understand this is an inconvenience," the school said on its Facebook page, "but our main concern is that school is a safe place for learning."

It said that students can use transparent grocery bags, laundry mesh bags "or other similar transparent items" for PE and sports clothes.

The school said that any students who continue to bring backpacks "will have a letter sent home and disciplinary measures will be enforced."

Some students say the move doesn't really help solve the problem.

"I mean, I'm sure there could be better ones (ideas) than taking our backpack privileges away, because if you really wanted to bring drugs or weapons ... you really would do it," said one student.