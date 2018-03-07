× Student brings gun to Warrensville Heights HS; 3 other local schools investigate threats

Warrensville Heights High School

Security staff at Warrensville Heights High School confiscated a gun from a student Wednesday morning.

Warrensville Heights City Schools said the teen was caught at a metal detector at the main entrance.

Police responded to the school and took him into custody.

Northwestern Middle School

A 13-year-old was arrested for a threat against Northwestern Middle School in West Salem.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the girl made a comment to a classmate on Tuesday that she had plans to shoot up the school. The classmate did not report it until Wednesday when the suspect wasn’t at school for an unrelated reason.

That’s when the classmate told school officials. When the girl arrived at Northwestern Middle School later in the day, she was arrested for inducing panic after she admitted making the statement.

Edison High School

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old for threatening post on social media.

A photo of the teen with a gun was originally posted around Halloween, but resurfaced Tuesday night. The caption was, “hunting season.”

The student attends Edison High School, where there is now an increased police presence.

St. Columbkille School

The Parma Police Department is investigating a threat to St. Columbkille School on Broadview Road.

A student posted a photo of a gun on Instagram with a phrase referencing a school shooting, police said. It did not specifically mention St. Columbkille. School officials alerted Parma police on March 4.

The boy denied making a threat and said the gun was airsoft.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said the student involved will not be returning to the school.